Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins, Check Fees, Documents Required, Steps to Register Here

Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Government Medical College and Hospital has started the counselling registration process for admission into MBBS and BDS and BHMS courses under NEET UG 2023 in online mode. Those medical aspirants who have passed the NEET undergraduate examination can apply for counselling through the official website - gmch.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their counselling registration forms by July 25, 2023, (upto 5 pm). It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions available in the official prospectus carefully before registering for NEET UG state counselling.

Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Chandigarh NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for the NEET undergraduate counselling can check the tentative schedule for Centralized Medical Admissions mentioned in the table below:

Events Dates Chandigarh NEET counselling registrations commence July 17, 2023 Last date to submit counselling registration form July 25, 2023, upto 5 pm Display of lists of provisionally eligible candidates To be notified Last date for submission of documents to remove the deficiencies, if any To be notified Display of final list of provisionally eligible candidates according to their categories To be notified First Counselling To be notified Second Counselling To be notified Commencement of academic session for UG courses To be notified MOP UP Round (If any seat vacant) To be notified Last date upto which students can join To be notified

Check the official notice here

Documents required for Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates are required to upload the below-given documents at the time of the Chandigarh NEET UG counselling registrations.

NEET UG 2023 Result Card Matriculation certificate showing date of birth of the candidate Class 10th passing certificate Passing certificate of class 12th or other qualifying exam Detailed marksheet of class 12th Applicable certificate for candidates applying against UT Chandigarh pool seats for MBBS/BHMS Reserved category certificate as applicable Person with Disability (PWD) certificate (if any)

Chandigarh NEET 2023 Counselling Fees

Candidates can check the category-wise application fees mentioned below:

Category Amount SC category Rs 1,000 + Bank Charges, if any General & other categories Rs 2,000 + Bank Charges, if any Foreign Indian Student / NRI category Rs 14,000 + Bank Charges, if any

How to apply for Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates are advised to follow the steps that are given below to know how to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official portal: gmch.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Chandigarh NEET counselling available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the necessary details and then login

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the registration form and upload the relevant documents

Step 5: Make the payment of the counselling registration fee

Step 6: Download the Chandigarh NEET counselling registration form and take a printout of it for future use

