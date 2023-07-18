  1. Home
Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins, Check Fees, Documents Required, Steps to Register Here

Chandigarh NEET Counselling 2023: Government Medical College and Hospital has commenced the registrations for admission into MBBS and BDS and BHMS courses under NEET UG 2023 in online mode. Qualified NEET UG candidates can apply register at gmch.gov.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 18, 2023 13:39 IST
Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Government Medical College and Hospital has started the counselling registration process for admission into MBBS and BDS and BHMS courses under NEET UG 2023 in online mode. Those medical aspirants who have passed the NEET undergraduate examination can apply for counselling through the official website - gmch.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their counselling registration forms by July 25, 2023, (upto 5 pm). It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions available in the official prospectus carefully before registering for NEET UG state counselling.

Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here) 

Chandigarh NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for the NEET undergraduate counselling can check the tentative schedule for Centralized Medical Admissions mentioned in the table below:

Events

Dates

Chandigarh NEET counselling registrations commence

July 17, 2023

Last date to submit counselling registration form

July 25, 2023, upto 5 pm

Display of lists of provisionally eligible candidates

To be notified

Last date for submission of documents to remove the deficiencies, if any

To be notified

Display of final list of provisionally eligible candidates according to their categories

To be notified

First Counselling

To be notified

Second Counselling

To be notified

Commencement of academic session for UG courses

To be notified

MOP UP Round (If any seat vacant)

To be notified

Last date upto which students can join

To be notified

Check the official notice here

Documents required for Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates are required to upload the below-given documents at the time of the Chandigarh NEET UG counselling registrations.

NEET UG 2023 Result Card

Matriculation certificate showing date of birth of the candidate

Class 10th passing certificate

Passing certificate of class 12th or other qualifying exam

Detailed marksheet of class 12th

Applicable certificate for candidates applying against UT Chandigarh pool seats for MBBS/BHMS

Reserved category certificate as applicable

Person with Disability (PWD) certificate (if any)

Chandigarh NEET 2023 Counselling Fees

Candidates can check the category-wise application fees mentioned below: 

Category

Amount

SC category

Rs 1,000 + Bank Charges, if any

General & other categories 

Rs 2,000 + Bank Charges, if any

Foreign Indian Student / NRI category

Rs 14,000 + Bank Charges, if any

How to apply for Chandigarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates are advised to follow the steps that are given below to know how to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official portal: gmch.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Chandigarh NEET counselling available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the necessary details and then login

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the registration form and upload the relevant documents

Step 5: Make the payment of the counselling registration fee

Step 6: Download the Chandigarh NEET counselling registration form and take a printout of it for future use

Also Read: Punjab NEET PG counselling 2023 registration begins, apply at bfuhs.ac.in
