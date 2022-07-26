    NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results Announced, Get Direct Link Here

    The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology has released the NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling seat allotment results on the official website. Students who have applied for the seat allotment procedure can click on the link provided here to check the allotment list. 

    Updated: Jul 26, 2022 09:29 IST
    NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2
    NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2

    NCHMCT JEE Round 2: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology has released the NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling seat allotment results on the official website. Students who have qualified the NCHMCT JEE 2022 exams and have applied for the Round 2 Counselling procedure can now visit the official website to check the round 2 counselling seat allotment.

    Students must note that the NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment list has been released based on the choices entered by students in the round 2 choice filling procedure. To check the seat allotment list students are required to enter the roll number and password in the seat allotment link provided. 

    NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment list is available on the official website - nchmcounselling.nic.in. Candidates can also check the seat allotment list through the link provided here. 

    NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment - Direct Link

    NCHMCT JEE 2022 seat allotment process began on July 21, 2022. Students who have been allotted seats in round 2 of the seat allotment process will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee along with uploading the documents and other certificates.

    Students who have been allotted seats will be given two options - FLOAT (YES-Upgradation) and FREEZE (No-Upgradation). Candidates can select from the given options based on the interest of the students in the allotted seats. 

    Students must also note that the NCHMCT JEE 2022 seat allotment results have been released for the B.Sc in Hotel Management programme. The Round 2 seat allotment for the  M.Sc. in Hospitality Administration will be released on the official website shortly.

    Also Read: NCHMCT JEE 2022: Round 2 Counselling Registrations commence, Apply at nchmcounselling.nic.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories