NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Results Announced, Get Direct Link Here

NCHMCT JEE Round 2: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology has released the NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Counselling seat allotment results on the official website. Students who have qualified the NCHMCT JEE 2022 exams and have applied for the Round 2 Counselling procedure can now visit the official website to check the round 2 counselling seat allotment.

Students must note that the NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment list has been released based on the choices entered by students in the round 2 choice filling procedure. To check the seat allotment list students are required to enter the roll number and password in the seat allotment link provided.

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment list is available on the official website - nchmcounselling.nic.in. Candidates can also check the seat allotment list through the link provided here.

NCHMCT JEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment - Direct Link

NCHMCT JEE 2022 seat allotment process began on July 21, 2022. Students who have been allotted seats in round 2 of the seat allotment process will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee along with uploading the documents and other certificates.

Students who have been allotted seats will be given two options - FLOAT (YES-Upgradation) and FREEZE (No-Upgradation). Candidates can select from the given options based on the interest of the students in the allotted seats.

Students must also note that the NCHMCT JEE 2022 seat allotment results have been released for the B.Sc in Hotel Management programme. The Round 2 seat allotment for the M.Sc. in Hospitality Administration will be released on the official website shortly.

