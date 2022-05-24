NEET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Make Changes, Edit Mistakes by 27th May at neet.nta.nic.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    NEET 2022 Application Correction Opens: NTA has formally opened the NEET 2022 application correction window for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. Candidates can make changes and edit mistakes in NEET UG application form by 27th May at neet.nta.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Published On: May 24, 2022 19:53 IST
    NEET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens
    NEET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens

    NEET 2022 Application Correction Opens: NTA - National Testing Agency has formally opened the NEET 2022 Application Correction Window for the medical aspirants from today evening. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 Application Correction Window allows candidates who have successfully registered for the undergraduate medical entrance examination to make changes and edit mistakes in few of the fields of the online application form. Candidates who have registered for the exam can make changes to their NEET UG Application Form on or before 27th May by logging onto the exam portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To help aspirants reach the page from where NEET PG 2022 Application Editing Window is accessible, a direct link has been provided below:

    NEET 2022 Application Correction - Click Here to Make Changes

    Fields Allowed to be Edited During Correction Window

    NEET UG 2022 application correction window has been opened for all the registered candidates who need to make changes to their application form. However, during this period not all of the fields are available for editing to the candidates, NTA opens only specific fields for candidates in which changes can be made. The fields in which changes can be made during the NEET UG 2022 application correction window are listed below:

    For Aadhaar Verified Candidates

    • Father’s and Mother’s Name: Candidates are allowed to change either their Father’s Name or Mother’s Name. If any candidate is changing this field, they would not be allowed to change their Photograph and Signature.
    • Photograph and Signature: If a candidate is changing their photograph and signature which has been verified by Aadhar, they will not be allowed to change their Father or Mother’s Name.
    • Category: Candidate can change their category or re-upload the category certificate as applicable, but not both.
    • Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change their sub-category or re-upload the sub-category (PwD) certificate as applicable, but not both.

    For Aadhar Not Verified Candidates

    All of the above fields and

    • Date of Birth and Gender: Candidates who do not have their application verified by aadhar can also edit their date of birth and gender.

    NEET 2022 Application Correction - Fields Allowed to be Changed

