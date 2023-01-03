NEET 2023: When To Apply for NEET UG Medical Entrance Exam, Check Updates Here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) exam on May 7, 2023. The NEET UG registration 2023 is expected to start soon in online mode at neet.nta.nic.in. Although, there has been no official announcement regarding the release of NEET 2023 application form and complete notification.

Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam. Through NEET 2023 admission will be granted to 91,827 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, including 1899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats.

When To Apply for NEET UG 2023 Medical Entrance Exam?

Candidates interested to appear for the medical entrance test will need to register online on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As per the reports, National Testing Agency is likely to begin the registration for NEET 2022 examination soon. However, the officials are yet to announce the details for the same. In 2021, NTA had introduced a change in the process of NEET registration.

The application process for NEET was divided into two phases. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the exam, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase - after the exam but before NEET result. The same process was followed in 2022. It is expected that this year too the same will be followed.

NEET UG 2023 Notification

NTA will release the NEET exam notification pdf on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. As of now, NTA has only released the exam calendar and confirmed the exam date of NEET. The detailed NEET UG 2023 notification will include the important dates such as NEET 2023 application form release date, correction window and other dates.

NEET UG Registration Statistics

Years No. of candidates Registered 2023 To Be Notified 2022 1,872,343 2021 1,614,777 2020 1,597,435 2019 1,519,375 2018 1,326,725

