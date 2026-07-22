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NEET 2027 In CBT Mode, A Dive Into The Two Test Modes

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 00:03 IST

The NEET UG 2027 has been declared to be shifted to complete online, CBT mode. The question arises, is it better than the hitherto PBT mode? Read the change introduced by the Education Minister and topper’s opinion on the Re-NEET Exams 2026.

NEET 2027 In CBT Mode, A Dive Into The Two Test Modes
NEET 2027 In CBT Mode, A Dive Into The Two Test Modes
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In an announcement made by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, the NEET UG Exams for 2026-27 session will be completely shifted from Paper-based Test (PBT) using OMR sheets to Computer-Based Test (CBT) online examinations. The move aims to strengthen the examination process and address security and transparency related concerns. He said, “Agale saal se NEET UG pariksha computer-based hogi, jo mool jad hai OMR wo nahi rahega.”

Adding the student input, the NEET 2026 topper AIR 2 Panshul Bansal opined in favour of the online shift. He added that the Re-NEET allowed him to score better as he scored 706 marks in the main examination as per his calculations but it increased to 715 marks in the Re-NEET examination. 

CBT vs PBT: A Breakdown of Exam Modes

While CBT is assumed to be the better option out of the two, the state of the country’s infrastructure must also support the system in order to provide for fair conduct. The basic breakdown of the features between CBT and PBT are given here: 

Factor CBT Approach PBT Approach
Ease of Administration Fast, uses pre-loaded software/platforms; automated invigilation Time-consuming; requires physical distribution/collection and manual invigilation
Candidate Experience Interactive interface with features like timers/navigation; tech familiarity required Simple, familiar writing process; manual task risks errors
Accuracy & Speed of Evaluation Immediate; automated scoring minimizes bias and errors Time-consuming; prone to manual marking errors and delays
Scalability Easily scalable; requires no change in infrastructure; supports remote proctoring Requires increased overhead (printing, physical movement, personnel)
Environmental Impact No paper or transport needed; eco-friendly Uses paper/ink; contributes to carbon emissions and waste

New Introductions Made While Old Patterns Sustained

It has also been notified that the exam process will not be hampered by the shift to the online mode. The existing exam pattern will proceed with 720 marks and questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. The shift is considered to be a part of the government's effort to strengthen the exam system and improve security arrangements. The government has also taken measures earlier through committees and investigations to address concerns related to the exam. 


Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 23:58 IST

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