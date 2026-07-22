NEET 2027 In CBT Mode, A Dive Into The Two Test Modes

In an announcement made by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, the NEET UG Exams for 2026-27 session will be completely shifted from Paper-based Test (PBT) using OMR sheets to Computer-Based Test (CBT) online examinations. The move aims to strengthen the examination process and address security and transparency related concerns. He said, “Agale saal se NEET UG pariksha computer-based hogi, jo mool jad hai OMR wo nahi rahega.”

Adding the student input, the NEET 2026 topper AIR 2 Panshul Bansal opined in favour of the online shift. He added that the Re-NEET allowed him to score better as he scored 706 marks in the main examination as per his calculations but it increased to 715 marks in the Re-NEET examination.

CBT vs PBT: A Breakdown of Exam Modes

While CBT is assumed to be the better option out of the two, the state of the country’s infrastructure must also support the system in order to provide for fair conduct. The basic breakdown of the features between CBT and PBT are given here: