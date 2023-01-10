NEET MDS 2023: Check Detailed Application Process Here

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences have started the admission process for NEET MDS for the academic session 2023 on the online portal. As per the updated schedule, the online registrations began on January 9, 2023, for the national eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Masters of Dental Surgery.

Moreover, interested and eligible candidates will now be able to take admissions for the medical course through the submission of application forms on the NBEMS official website. After carefully checking the eligibility criteria and the important instructions given for application forms, the aspirant can fill in the online forms available till January 31, 2023.

NEET MDS 2023 Application Process

Candidates who wish to pursue the medical course at medical colleges can look for the application process before applying for the MDS course on the website. Here is a step-by-step guide for all medical aspirants.

Registration Portal

Candidates who desire to apply for the MDS course need to create an online user id on the webpage - natboard.edu.in. They will have to go to the NEET MDS section under the Examinations heading. Then read the information bulletin and proceed to the application link given on the screen.

Login using Credentials

After successful registration, the applicant needs to log in by entering their user id and password generated on their valid email address. Then go to the application link and provide more detailed information before submitting the form.

Application Form

When the application form will be opened, the candidate is required to give details like full name, DOB, gender, nationality, mobile number and other educational details. Once the basic details are filled in, OTP will be generated on your registered number. Enter the OTP, review it and then proceed to further uploading of the necessary documents.

Documents Required

Documents are to be submitted in the accepted formats by the applicants. The list of required documents is scanned signature, photograph, thumb impression and other prescribed documents as stated by the NBEMS. These should be uploaded in the size mentioned in the form.

Application Fee

Now candidates will have to choose their test city and then make the payment against the medical entrance test 2023 through the online payment gateway. Lastly, agree to the declaration and then submit the application form. The examination fee for the NEET MDS 2023 for all candidates is given in the table below.

Candidate’s Category Examination Fee (in Rupees) General/ OBC/ EWS 4,250 SC/ ST/PWD 3,250

Edit Window

The registrations for the MDS programme commenced at 7 pm onwards on January 9 (Monday) and will conclude on January 31 up to 11:55 pm. Also, the candidates will be provided with the online facility to rectify/edit/modify their details in the application forms between February 10 to February 13, 2023. They will be able to make changes (if any), after which no other edit window will be hosted for modifications.

Applicants who have filled out the NEET MDS forms can make changes in the following areas of their registration forms. No further opportunity will be given after this facility. The final edit window to change/rectify deficient or incorrect images will be opened in the month of February for the following documents uploaded in the forms.

Photograph Signature Thumb Impression

NEET MDS 2023 Key Dates

Events Dates Application Starting Date January 9, 2023 Application Closing Date January 31, 2023 Edit Window February 2 to February 5, 2023 Deadline to Edit/Rectify in Final Edit Window February 10 to February 13, 2023 Admit Card February 22, 2023 Examination Date March 1, 2023 Result Till March 31, 2023

Moreover, the candidates who will appear in the medical entrance exam for the MDS programme 2023, can check the cut-off list for internship in order to be eligible for NEET MDS admissions. The schedule mentions that the cut-off date for completion of the internship for NEET MDS eligibility 2023 is March 31, 2023.

NBEMS is likely to conduct the NEET MDS exam in computer-based mode across various examination centres in the country. The application forms are to be submitted online only on the webpage - natboard.edu.in.

