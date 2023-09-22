NEET MDS 2023 Qualifying Percentile Reduces; Check Revised Cut-off Here

NEET MDS Cut-off 2023: The Health Ministry, Government of India has reduced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) qualifying percentile by 31.807 for each category. Candidates can check out the reduced cut-off here.

The official notification reads, “Ministry has decided to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS 2023 by 31.807 percentile for each category (General, SC/ST/OBC and UR-PWD) in pursuance of DCI’s MDS Regulations, 2017 and 2nd proviso in clause 7(1) of DCI’s Master of Dental Surgery course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018.’’

‘’The qualifying percentiles for NEET MDS 2023 for the academic session 2023-24 now are: For General (UR/EWS), it is 18.193, for SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC), it is 8.193, for UR-PWD, it is 13.193,’’ it added.

NEET MDS 2023 Reduced Percentile

Check out the revised NEET MDS Cut-off 2023 below:

Category Minimum qualifying percentile as per information bulletin Cut-off score (Out of 960) Qualifying percentile Revised cut-off score (Out of 960) General (UR/EWS) 50th percentile 272 18.193 168 UR-PwD 45th percentile 255 13.193 149 SC, ST, OBC (including PwD) 40th percentile 238 8.193 125

NEET MDS Result and Distribution of Seats

The authorities announced the NEET MDS Result 2023 on March 20. Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website. The scorecard contains mandatory details such as roll number, NEET MDS rank, AIQ rank, etc.

As per the data, a total of 6,501 MDS seats are provided under 50% All India Quota (AIQ), 50% state quota seats, and 100% seats in deemed/central universities and private colleges via test.

About NEET MDS 2023 Qualifying Criteria

NEET MDS 2023 qualifying percentile is a minimum score that a candidate is required to obtain to fulfill the eligibility requirements for counselling. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has set the bar and keeps adjusting it as per different categories. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to publish the revised NEET MDS 2023 schedule shortly.

