NEET MDS 2023 Qualifying Percentile Reduces; Check Revised Cut-off Here

Breaking News

NEET MDS 2023 qualifying percentile has been reduced by the authorities by 31.807 for each category. Candidates can check out the reduced NEET MDS 2023 cut-off for all categories here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 22, 2023 17:05 IST
NEET MDS Cut-off 2023: The Health Ministry, Government of India has reduced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) qualifying percentile by 31.807 for each category. Candidates can check out the reduced cut-off here.

The official notification reads, “Ministry has decided to lower the qualifying cut-off percentile for NEET MDS 2023 by 31.807 percentile for each category (General, SC/ST/OBC and UR-PWD) in pursuance of DCI’s MDS Regulations, 2017 and 2nd proviso in clause 7(1) of DCI’s Master of Dental Surgery course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018.’’ 

‘’The qualifying percentiles for NEET MDS 2023 for the academic session 2023-24 now are: For General (UR/EWS), it is 18.193, for SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC), it is 8.193, for UR-PWD, it is 13.193,’’ it added. 

NEET MDS 2023 Reduced Percentile

Check out the revised NEET MDS Cut-off 2023 below:

Category

Minimum qualifying percentile as per information bulletin

Cut-off score (Out of 960)

Qualifying percentile

Revised cut-off score (Out of 960)

General (UR/EWS)

50th percentile

272

18.193

168

UR-PwD

45th percentile

255

13.193

149

SC, ST, OBC (including PwD)

40th percentile

238

8.193

125

NEET MDS Result and Distribution of Seats

The authorities announced the NEET MDS Result 2023 on March 20. Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website. The scorecard contains mandatory details such as roll number, NEET MDS rank, AIQ rank, etc. 

As per the data, a total of 6,501 MDS seats are provided under 50% All India Quota (AIQ), 50% state quota seats, and 100% seats in deemed/central universities and private colleges via test. 

About NEET MDS 2023 Qualifying Criteria

NEET MDS 2023 qualifying percentile is a minimum score that a candidate is required to obtain to fulfill the eligibility requirements for counselling. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has set the bar and keeps adjusting it as per different categories. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to publish the revised NEET MDS 2023 schedule shortly. 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
