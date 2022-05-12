NEET PG 2022 Postponement: IMA writes to Health Minister seeking deferment of 21st May PG Medical Entrance Test

NEET PG 2022 Postponement: As the clamour for the NEET PG 2022 Postponement grows louder, IMA has also come out in support of the medical aspirants. As per the latest report, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking his intervention on the matter and postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate - NEET 2022 is scheduled to be held on 21st May and medical aspirants have been protesting for months now seeking its postponement. Now, IMA has also backed the demand and written to Health Minister seeking its deferment.

IMA Highlights Delay in NEET PG Exam, Admissions

IMA in its letter written to the Union Health Minister highlights the challenges being faced by the medical aspirants who are due to appear for the NEET PG 2022 Exam. The letter highlights the delay caused in the NEET PG 2021 Admission process due to the postponement of the examination by nearly 5 months and finally conducted on 21st Sept 2022. Following the completion of the exam, NEET PG 2021 Counselling process was also delayed by months over a dispute on OBC Reservation criteria. Due to this the admission cycle for NEET PG 2021 has been deferred and is directly clashing with the NEET PG 2022 examination.

Counselling for Stray Vacancy Seats Underway

For the 2021 admission season, the NEET PG Counselling for stray vacancy seats is still underway and is likely to be completed only by mid-May, notes the letter written by IMA. Due to this, candidates who are participating in these final counselling rounds will not be left with any time to prepare for the NEET PG 2022 examination which is scheduled to be held on 21st May 2022. In light of this, IMA has requested Union Health Minister to consider the plight of the medical aspirants and delay the postgraduate medical entrance exam by 6 to 8 weeks.

Political Backing to NEET PG 2022 Postponement

Recently the issue of NEET PG 2022 postponement has gained prominence with several organizations and popular personalities backing the demand. Recently, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also backed the demand of medical aspirants regarding the postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam. Along similar lines, DMK, the ruling party of Tamil Nadu has also sought deferment of the PG medical entrance exam from its current date of 21st May 2022.

NEET PG Exam Postponed or Not?

While the support for medical aspirants who are seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam is growing consistently with more organizations and popular personalities backing it; it is not yet clear if the government will decide to accept NEET PG 2022 postponement demand? However, one ray of hope for aspirants is the legal relief from the Supreme Court which is due to hear the NEET PG 2022 postponement case on 13th May 2022. A group of students have moved the apex court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) for Postgraduate Studies in 2022. So far, the court has agreed to have an urgent hearing on the matter, but the final decision regarding its postponement will be taken by the court on Friday.

