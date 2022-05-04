NEET PG 2022 Postponement Update: Students Move SC seeking postponement of PG Medical Entrance Exam

NEET PG 2022 Postponement Update: With National Board of Examinations confirming that there won’t be any deferment in the NEET PG 2022 Examination Date, Students have decided to seek help from the apex court. As per media reports, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has moved the Supreme Court of India seeking postponement of the NEET PG 2022 Medical Entrance Exam. National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET) PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on 21st May 2022 and several medical students, especially medical interns who will be ineligible to appear for the exam, have decided to take the legal course of action against the decision.

News Confirmed by Supreme Court Advocate

With several media reports confirming that NBEMS has decided not to make any changes to the NEET 2022 Exam Date, the AIMSA has decided to approach the apex court for relief. Earlier today, reports came out claiming that NBEMS has decided that NEET PG 2022 will not be Postponed and it will be held as per the regular schedule on 21st May 2022. In response to this, the students’ association with the help of SC advocate Sandeep S Tiwari, has decided to move the apex court.

On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved Supreme Court of India against scheduled examination of NEET -PG 2022 dated 21st May, 2022. . The aspirants raised own grievances due to mismatch / clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021 — SANDEEP S TIWARI (@SANDEEPSTIWARI5) May 4, 2022

Confirming the news, Advocate Sandeep Tiwari said that ““On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022 dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised own grievances due to mismatch / clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.”

5000 Medical Interns Ineligible to Appear for NEET PG 2022

The demand for NEET PG 2022 postponement is nothing new and in fact, ever since the exam date was announced several medical interns have been demanding its postponement. Due to very less gap between NEET PG 2021 counselling and NEET PG 2022 exam; nearly 5000 medical interns who are completed their internships will be left ineligible to appear for the exam this year. In the light of this and the NBEMS’s decision not to defer the NEET PG 2022 exam, AIMSA has decided to approach the supreme court.

Earlier, AIMSA had written a letter to Mandaviya requesting to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam and NEET MDS 2022 by 8 to 10 weeks. AIMSA in its submission before the minister said that as medical aspirants who didn’t get a seat in NEET PG 2021 counselling and didn’t register for NEET PG 2022 along with those who lost seats due to cancellation of mop-up round will not get any time to prepare for the same.

