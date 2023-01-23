NEET PG 2023: Aspirants Demand for Postponement of Entrance Exam, Check Details Here

#PostponeNEETPG2023 Trends on Twitter: The medical aspirants have demanded the postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance-Postgraduate examinations by 2-3 months after the National Board of Examination (NBA) declared the NEET PG 2023 examination date on January 6, 2023. As per the recent updates, hundreds of medical students who are appearing for the NEET PG 2023 took to Twitter and demanded the Postponement of the NEET PG 2023 examination by starting social media campaign that made #PostponeNEETPG2023 trends on Twitter.

As per the recent updates, after several requests to extend the MBBS internship cut-off dates, the Union Health Ministry extended the dates to June 30, 2023. However, the Indian Medical Association, Federation of Resident Doctor, and candidates who have been requesting the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET PG 2023 examination due to inadequate time to prepare for the exam and a 2-3 months gap between the exam and counselling.

Why Did NEET PG 2023 Applicants Demands Postponement?

As per the recent updates, NEET PG 2023 aspirants floods Twitter with #PostponeNEETPG2023 on how the delays and decisions of NBE and Medical Counselling Committee impacted the students.

However, various NEET PG 2023 aspirants were busy in attending the counselling process, that's why they are getting less time to prepare for the exam that will be conducted on March 5, 2023. The medical candidates further said that the minister must look into the matter and solve it on an urgent basis.

Check the Tweets below:

Also Read: GATE 2023: About 80% of Aspirants Downloaded IIT PG Engineering Entrance Exam Admit Card, Check Tweet Here