NEET PG 2023: FORDA Claims MBBS Internship Dates Extended, NBE Notification Soon, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2023: In an official notice, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) officially claimed that the NEET PG 2023 internship cut-off date has been extended and also stated that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be releasing the official notification soon on the website of NBE - nbe.edu.in.

As per the Breaking news for all #NEETPG2023 aspirants, information has come regarding the date extension of the NEET PG internship cut-off for the academic session 2023. According to the primary sources, the eligibility date has been extended.

This news is out and is trending on Twitter handless for quite some time. Students are worried about the eligibility criteria after the NBE announcement. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has announced that students need to keep a check on the official notice regarding the NEET PG 2023 exams and the internship for the MBBS course. The notice will be issued shortly by the National Board of Examinations for all medical aspirants.

Attention all #NEETPG2023 aspirants! Please review the recent data collected (due credits) and suggest corrections. Our goal is to ensure maximum student eligibility for the upcoming exam. These corrections will be conveyed to the concerned authorities. pic.twitter.com/K1G1dvIZeh — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) January 12, 2023

NEET PG MBBS Internship Details However, there is no such official notification related to the date extension of the internship. The National Board of Examinations has still released the notice stating the awaited extension of the internship deadline for the academic year 2023. Along with the NEET PG 2023 exam date announcement, the NBE also informed that the last date for completion of the MBBS internship is March 31, 2023. Requesting the Health Ministry for the extension of the NEET PG eligibility date till June 30, 2023, the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors Network wrote an official letter claiming approximately 75% of interns in Maharashtra and from across the country will be ineligible if the internship deadline is March 31, 2023. Variousl students have taken the matter to Twitter in order to request the NBE to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate admissions (NEET PG) 2023 internship completion date. The last date of completion of the MBBS internship across several states is between April 2023 to August 2023, according to the public data accumulated by the doctors’ group. FORDA urged all students to carefully review the data and suggest corrections if any. The mission is to ensure maximum student eligibility for the upcoming exam. These corrections will be conveyed to the concerned examination authorities. Furthermore, every year interns and other students are facing similar issues with the eligibility criteria, delayed counselling as well as decisions that are never in sync with keeping students in priority, which is affecting mental health and work productivity, as per the statement given by the IMA-JDN.

