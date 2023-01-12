    NEET PG 2023: FORDA Claims MBBS Internship Dates Extended, NBE Notification Soon, Check Details Here

    Several medical students have recently made requests to the NBE to postpone the NEET PG 2023 internship completion date to June 30, 2023. There are twitter comments trending regarding the date extension. FORDA claimed that MBBS internship dates will soon be extended and the notice will be out by the NBE. Read more details here. 

    Updated: Jan 12, 2023 18:35 IST
    NEET PG 2023: In an official notice, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) officially claimed that the NEET PG 2023 internship cut-off date has been extended and also stated that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be releasing the official notification soon on the website of NBE - nbe.edu.in.

    As per the Breaking news for all #NEETPG2023 aspirants, information has come regarding the date extension of the NEET PG internship cut-off for the academic session 2023. According to the primary sources, the eligibility date has been extended. 

    This news is out and is trending on Twitter handless for quite some time. Students are worried about the eligibility criteria after the NBE announcement. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has announced that students need to keep a check on the official notice regarding the NEET PG 2023 exams and the internship for the MBBS course. The notice will be issued shortly by the National Board of Examinations for all medical aspirants.

