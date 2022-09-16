NEET PG 2023 Tentative Schedule Released, Check complete schedule here

NEET 2023 Exam Schedule: The National Board of Examination in Medical Science has released a tentative schedule for the exams to be conducted by the board in 2023. The examinations to be conducted include NEET PG, NEET MDS, FET, FNB, and a few others. Students preparing to appear for the Postgraduate examinations in 2023 can visit the official website of the National Board of Examination to check the tentative schedule.

Students must note that the confirmed schedule for the declaration of the 2023 entrance examinations will be made available on the official website. The tentative schedule for the postgraduate exams have been released as a PDF document. Candidates can check the schedule below.

NBE Entrance exam Schedule

According to the schedule given, the NEET PG 2023 examinations will be conducted on March 5, 2023 while the NEET MDS Exams 2023 will be conducted on January 8, 2022. The FMGE 2022 exams, Foreign Dental Screening Test will be conducted on December 4, 2022. DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination – December 2022 will be held on December 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2022.

Check the complete schedule for postgraduate examinations below.

NEET SS Results Declared

The NEET SS 2022 Results were announced on the official website yesterday. The link for students to check the results is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. To check the NEET SS 2022 Results students are required to visit the website and download the result PDF available on the official website.

The Result PDF contains the roll number and score of the students. Students who have appeared for the exams under different groups need to click on the link as per the course they have attended.

