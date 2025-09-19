AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
NEET PG 2025 Counselling: SC Hearing Today, Check Counselling Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 19, 2025, 09:14 IST

The Supreme Court of India will hear the NEET PG 2025 answer key transparency plea today, September 19. Aspirants awaiting the verdict on the petition filed and the the counselling process can check latest updates here. 

NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Supreme Court Hearing Updates
Key Points

  • Supreme Court to take up the NEET PG 2025 answer key transparency petition today
  • Demands of question papers instead of question ID, and more transparency in the marking system
  • NEET PG counselling 2025 updates soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2025 SC Hearing: The Supreme Court of India is likely to hear the NEET PG 2025 transparency plea today, September 19, 2025. The court will hear the petition filed by NEET PG Aspirants demanding transparency in the release of the NEET UG 2025 answer key and question papers instead of the question ID provided by the NBEMS earlier. 

The court earlier directed the NBEMS to release the NEET PG Raw scores, answer key and detailed normalisation method to maintain transparency in exams. For the first time ever, NBEMS issued the NEET UG 2025 answer key and question ID along with the NEET PG scorecard. Candidates have claimed that the answer key came with the question IDs without the actual questions, which makes it impossible to verify the responses. The first hearing for the petition filed was held on September 12, which was then postponed. 

It must be noted that the NEET PG 2025 counselling process is yet to commence. The counselling is now on hold due to the petition, and it is expected that the same will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee for admissions to 50% AIQ seats. 

NEET PG Counselling 2025

The complete schedule for NEET PG counselling 2025 will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee soon. The schedule will include the registration dates, choice filling schedule and the release of the NEET PG seat allotment results. 

Candidates eligible to participate in the counselling process are required to complete the registration through the link on the official website, after which they can fill out the application form and submit the choices for the seat allotment. Seats will be allotted based on the choices entered and the availability of seats for the courses opted for. 

