NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC To Release Seat Allotment Result for Stray Vacancy Tomorrow

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment result of the NEET PG stray vacancy round tomorrow. Candidates who filled in their choices can check their NEET PG seat allotment results for stray vacancy on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates must report to their allotted colleges from November 29 to December 2, 2022.

Candidates who could not make any modifications to their choices for the NEET PG stray round, their mop-up round choices were considered final for the seat allocation process. The choice of filling and locking the window was made available to the candidates from 2 pm on November 26, 2022. All registered candidates who couldn’t get any seat in any of the earlier rounds are eligible for the stray vacancy round. However, no new registrations are entertained for this round.

How To Check NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Stray Round?

The MCC will release the seat allocation for the stray vacancy round today. Those who participated in the choice filling for stray vacancy round can their results at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also go through these simple steps to download the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab PG Medical counselling

Step 3: Click on the Seat Allotment of PG Stray vacancy round link

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

NEET PG Counselling 2022

The MCC NEET PG counselling 2022 is being conducted in 4 rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added a few more seats in the NEET PG stray vacancy round. As per the official notice, the additional seats were added to VMCC and Safdarjung Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College For more details on the ongoing NEET PG Counselling process, kindly visit the website at mcc.nic.in.

