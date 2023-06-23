NEET PG Counselling 2023 Expected to Begin on July 15, Schedule Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, (NEET PG) Counselling is expected to begin from July 15, 2023. However, there is no official notification regarding the same. The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will soon release the counselling schedule soon on the official website: mcc.nic.in.

As per the media reports, while the Supreme Court hearing was going on to postpone NEET PG 2023 exam, the Counsel for the Central Government and National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences stated that the NEET PG counselling 2023 will begin on July 15, 2023. Also, in the latest notice, NMC asserted that NEET PG counselling will commence shortly.

NEET PG counselling to start on July 15, regardless of MBBS internship deadline

Previously, the deadline to complete the MBBS internship was extended to August 11, 2023. Due to this, concerns were aroused pertaining to the NEET PG counselling 2023 process being started in July.

However, ASG Aishwarya Bhati, during the Supreme Court hearing stated that NBE and MCC will start the counselling process from July 15, 2023, and will not be waiting till August 11, 2023. She also said that candidates can provisionally participate in the counselling process.

Medical Counselling Committee will be holding the NEET PG Counselling for admissions for 50% of AIQ quota seats and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AFMS/PG DNB seats. The counselling is likely to comprise 4 rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round.

