NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling, Locking Closes Today, Allotment on August 28

NEET PG Counselling Choice Filling: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling choice-filling and locking window today, August 24, 2023. As per the revised schedule, the NEET PG 2023 round 2 choice filling window will close at 11:55 PM today while the choice locking facility will open from 3:00 PM and will continue until 11:55 PM today.

The last date for students to register for NEET PG round 2 counselling was August 23, 2023. In order to participate in the counselling seat allotment process for round 2, candidates are required to visit the website and enter their choice of course and college for allotment. The allotment will be conducted based on the merit of students, the availability of seats and the choices entered by the candidates for the allotment process.

NEET PG counselling round 2 choices filling and locking window is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET PG 2023 round 2 allotment choice filling through the link given here.

NEET PG counselling Choice Filling - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Schedule

Particulars Date NEET PG round 2 registration August 23, 2023 NEET PG round 2 choice filling, locking August 22 to 24, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 25 to 27, 2023 Result August 28, 2023 Reporting/ Joining August 29 to September 5, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling and Locking

The choice filling and choice locking facility will be available until today, August 24, 2023. In order to be allotted seats in the second round of counselling, candidates are required to enter their choice of course and college in the choice filling link. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the choice filling and choice locking procedure.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG registration link

Step 3: Login using the NEET PG roll number and password

Step 4: Click on the link to enter the allotment choices

Step 5: Enter the subject and college of choice

Step 6: Lock the choices and save a copy for further reference

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

Candidates must note that in case they do not lock their choices they will be automatically locked as per their preference and the allotment will be conducted based on them. Once locked, the choices entered cannot be modified.

