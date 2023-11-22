NEET PG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Choice Filling Close Today, First Allotment On Nov 24

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET PG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round registration and choice-filling process today, November 22, 2023. The link for students to complete the registration will be available until 12 noon today while the choice locking window will be available from 4 P.M to 11:59 P.M. Students eligible to apply for the special stray vacancy round allotment can visit the official website and complete the registration and choice filling process.

NEET PG counselling special stray vacancy round is being conducted for admissions to the postgraduate seats remaining after previous counselling rounds. Candidates can register through the link given on the official website. After completing the registrations, they can fill in the choice of course and college. Before filling out the choices, however, students are advised to check through the seat matrix provided.

The NEET PG counselling special stray vacancy round registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling round through the link available here.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round - Click Here

How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2023

The special stray vacancy round registration and choice filling possess will close today, November 22, 2023. Candidates applying can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling section

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the registration details

Step 5: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college

Step 6: Submit the choices and click on the final submission link

