NEET SS 2022: NBE To Revise NEET Super Specialty Exam Dates, New Dates Soon at natboard.edu.in

NEET SS 2022: The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that it will revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2022 exam. According to the exam calendar released in November last year, the Board had scheduled the NEET SS 2022 exam on 18th and 19th June. However, it will be revised. The new dates for NEET SS will be issued by the Board soon on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

The exam was scheduled to be held across the country on 18th and 19th June, however, NBE has decided to change these dates and will announce the new exam dates very soon. As of now, the exact reasons of this change are not known.

NEET SS 2022 Exam Date

Events Dates Old date of NEET SS 18th and 19th June 2022 New date of NEET SS To be announced soon

NEET SS Official Notice

The notice stated that "In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 01.11.2021 whereby the tentative schedule for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 was notified, all candidates desirous of appearing in NEET SS 2022 are hereby informed that the dates for conduct NEET-SS 2022 are being revised. The new dates for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 shall be notified in due course."

Candidates Seeking Clarity on Exam Pattern of NEET SS

NEET SS 2022 exam pattern case is also going on in the Supreme Court for hearing. While some aspirants have argued that the new pattern might favour some SS candidates, others have come along in support of it. As of now, the next hearing of NEET SS case is likely to be held tomorrow, on 27th May 2022. Although the aspirants have not asked for NEET SS 2022 postponement like NEET PG and UG exams, they have been asking for a clarity on the exam pattern for the upcoming paper.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET SS)

NEET SS or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Speciality Courses) is conducted by the National Board of Education. Through NEET SS results, 2,447 Doctor of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) seats will be filled in 156 government and private medical colleges/universities/deemed universities and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions.

