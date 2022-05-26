Haryana Schools Summer Vacation 2022 To Start From 1st June, Get Details Here

Haryana School Summer Vacation: As per the recent updates, the government has announced summer vacations for all government and private schools. As per the official notice, the school in Haryana will remain close from 1st to 30th June 2022. Due to the heat waves, many students and stakeholders were waiting for Haryana Government's orders regarding the summer holidays.

The orders from the government have been sent to all schools and the same are expected to comply with them. Many states have already announced summer vacation for schools and colleges. Some states have also decided to shorten summer vacation to compensate for the learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced schools, colleges and other educational institutions to shut down.

New Academic Session From July in Haryana Schools

After summer vacations, the Haryana schools will reopen from 1st July 2022 for the new academic session. The state government also revised the school timings for the students. As per the new timings, the class will be held from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12.

Official Notice for Haryana School Summer Vacation

The notice released by the government states (in Hindi) This is to inform all that all schools of the state (both government and private) shall remain closed from 1 to 30 June with regard to summer vacations. All schools are directed to follow the stated order. The order further said that the new academic session 2023 will begin on 1st July 2022. As per the revised school timings, the class timings will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12.

Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th Results Expected Date

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will release the Haryana 10th and 12th results 2022 soon. As per media reports, it is expected that HBSE 10th 12th result may be announced by June 2022. Once released, students will have to use their roll number to check the BSEH 10th and 12th Board results. Every year around 7 lakh students appear for the Haryana Board Examinations. Out of these, about 3.5 to 4 lakh appear for the HBSE 10th examination and about 2.5 lakh for the HBSE class 12 board exams.

