CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Delayed?: CBSE extends Deadline for Uploading Practical Exam, Project, Internal Assessment Marks

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: As per recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for uploading the CBSE Class 10th and 12th practical marks. The CBSE Class 10 practical marks of term 1 and term 2 can be uploaded from tomorrow, 27th to 31st May and the Class 12 marks can be entered on the official website till 5th June 2022. The decision to extend the last date has been taken considering the requirements and requests made by schools. As per reports, 902 schools are yet to submit the Class 10, 12 term 1 and term 2 scores.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Dates To Upload Marks

Class Term 1 Term 2 CBSE 10th 27th to 31st May 2022 (11.59 PM) 27th to 31st May 2022 (11.59 PM) CBSE 12th Till 5th June 2022 (11.59 PM) Till 5th June 2022 (11.59 PM)

CBSE Directed Schools To Upload Marks Soon

The CBSE Board has requested all the schools not to wait till the last date and complete the uploading of marks in case it is still pending in respect of the school. As per a circular by CBSE, it has been stated that “The facility of uploading CBSE practical examinations, project and internal assessment marks in respect of Class 10 has been deactivated. Now from the perusal of data submitted by the schools."

It further added that "It has been observed that Practical Examinations, project, internal Assessment marks of 39 schools for Term-I and 537 schools for Term-II in respect of Class-X are still pending. Similarly, in respect of Class 12 also Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment marks of 141 schools for Term-I and 185 schools for Term-II are also pending.”

CBSE 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022

The schools were earlier directed to conduct the Class 10, 12 practical exams, projects and internal assessments from 2nd March. The last date was to be 10 days before the date of the last examination of respective classes. For term 1 internal assessments, projects and practical exams, the board earlier said that schools can hold these by 23rd December and upload the marks.

