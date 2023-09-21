NEET SS 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow, Exams On September 29 and 30

NEET SS Admit Card 2023: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences will be releasing the NEET SS 2023 admit card on September 22, 2023. Candidates appearing for the NEET Super Speciality Exams can visit the official website to download the admit card.

NBE had earlier rescheduled the NEET SS 2023 exams. The exams which were scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10 will not be held on September 29 and 30, 2023. Students appearing for the exams can download the admit card through the link available on the official website.

NEET SS 2023 admit card will be available on the official website - nbe.edu.in. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the NEET SS login id and password. The NEET SS admit card will include details such as the candidate name, exam centre details, examination schedule and reporting time along with the instructions for candidates.

Candidates appearing for the NEET SS exams must also note that it is mandatory for them to carry their admit ard with them. Along with the admit card, students are also required to have a valid photo id proof when appearing for the exam.

NEET SS 2023 Examination Schedule

Date of Examination Group Shift September 29, 2023 Medical Group Morning Shift (9AM to 11:30 AM) Reporting at Test Centre starts at 7AM Entry closes at 08:30 AM September 29, 2023 Radiodiagnosis Group

Microbiology Group

Pathology Group

Psychiatry Group

Surgical Group

Paediatric group

Anaesthesiology Group Pharmacology Group Afternoon Shift (2PM to 4:30 PM) Reporting at Test Centre starts at 12PM Entry closes at 01:30 PM September 30, 2023 ENT Group

Respiratory Medicine Group

Obstetrics & Gynaecology Group Morning Shift (9AM to 11:30 AM) Reporting at Test Centre starts at 7AM Entry closes at 08:30 AM September 30, 2023 Orthopaedics Group Afternoon Shift (2PM to 4:30 PM) Reporting at Test Centre starts at 12PM Entry closes at 01:30 PM

