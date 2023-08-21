NEET SS 2023 Application Edit Window Closes Today, Check Schedule Here

NEET SS 2023 Application: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the NEET Super Speciality (SS) application edit window today, August 21, 2023. Candidates who submitted their applications were given time from August 19, 2023, to make necessary changes in their filled application form. Only those candidates who have successfully completed their NEET SS 2023 application process are eligible to make the changes in the application form.

It must however be united that NBE will also open the edit window to make changes in select fields of the online application form such as photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions. In case the images uploaded are incorrect or need any rectification, students can log in from August 26 to 28, 2023, and make the necessary changes.

To make the necessary changes in the online application form candidates are required to login through the application login link provided on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Eligible candidates can also make the necessary changes in the online application form through the link available below.

NEET SS 2023 application correction - Click Here

NEET SS 2023 Counselling Notification - Click Here

NEET SS 2023 Schedule

Particulars Dates Correction window for all applicants August 19 to 21, 2023 Final edit window August 26 to 28, 2023 Issuance of NEET SS 2023 admit card September 4, 2023 Exam date September 9 and 10, 2023 NEET SS result date By September 30, 2023

NEET SS 2023 Application Correction Process

NEET SS 2023 application edit window link is available on the official website of NBE. Candidates can follow the steps provided here and make the necessary changes in the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Examination

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2023 section

Step 3: Login using the user id and password

Step 4: The filled application will be displayed

Step 5: Click on the required section and make the necessary changes

Step 6: Save the corrections and click on the final submission link

