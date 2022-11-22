NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registrations to Begin Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to open the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registration window from today onwards. According to the counselling schedule released, the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Registration window will open today - November 22, 2022. Candidates eligible for the counselling process can register for the same until November 28, 2022.

The NEET SS 2022 Counselling is conducted for the admissions to the Super Speciality Courses (D.M/ M.Ch) programme in Medical Colleges of the Central Government, State Government and Deemed Universities. To participate in the first round of counselling candidates will be required to first register for the counselling round after which the seat allotment results will be announced.

NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Counselling Registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the registration link which will be given here to complete the registration process.

NEET SS 2022 Round 1 and 2 Schedule - Click Here

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Procedure

The NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registration link will be available on the official counselling website. Those who are eligible for the counselling process can first register themselves on the counselling portal following which they can complete the choice-filling process and secure admissions based on the seat allotment result.

How to register for NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment

Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Registrations

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS Counselling section

Step 3: Click on the Round 1 Registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Complete the choice-filling procedure and submit the fee’

Step 5: Download the filled application for further reference

NEET SS Counselling Schedule - Round 1

The NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 1 Schedule is available below. Candidates can cross-check the dates with the schedule provided here.

NEET SS Counselling Schedule 2022 Round Event Dates Round 1 Registration/ Payment November 22 to November 28, 2022 Choice filling/ Locking November 25 to November 28, 2022 Processing of Seat allotment November 29 to November 30, 2022 Result December 1, 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute December 2 to December 7, 2022

For further details on the NEET SS 2022 Counselling candidates can keep visiting the official website or keep visiting this page for updates.

