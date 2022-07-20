NEET UG 2022 Answer Key To Release Soon, Know How To Download NEET OMR Response Sheets

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) on 17th July 2022. The medical entrance exam was held for over 17 lakh undergraduate medical aspirants at centres across the country and abroad. Now that the exam is over, it is expected that NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2022 Answer key and response sheets for the candidates.

Although the NTA is yet to release information on when NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released. Once available, candidates will be able to download the NEET answer key and the response sheet at neet.nta.nic.in The NEET UG answer key for all the sets of the NEET 2022 question papers.

NEET 2022 Official Answer Key

Initially, NTA will release the provisional answer key of NEET, along with candidates' response sheets and question papers. The NEET UG answer key and response sheet will be available on the official website. These documents will not be made publicly available. Candidates can check these by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

After this, they will be allowed to raise objections, if any, which will be reviewed by experts. After going through students' feedback, the final answer key will be released. The final NEET UG answer key will be available in the form of a PDF file.

NEET 2022 Result

Soon after the final answer key releases, NTA will declare the NEET UG results 2022. NTA will provide individual scorecards through candidates' login where percentile marks and all India ranks (AIRs) among other things, will be mentioned. The NEET UG result will be prepared following the marking scheme prescribed by the authorities. As per the NEET marking scheme, for each correct answer, four marks will be awarded and

for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. There will be no negative marking.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022

In NEET UG 2022, 95% of attendance was recorded on the exam day. NEET UG was held for 18,72,341 candidates, of which, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 girls and 11 were transgender. The medical entrance exam was held at 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India.