NEET UG 2022: CENTAC Vacant Seats Registration Close Today, Check details here

NEET UG 2022: The Centralized Admission Committee (CENTAC) is inviting fresh applications for admission to NEET Undergraduate Medical Courses against the vacant seat allotment in 2022. The last date to apply is today December 18, 2022, up to 3 pm. The application portal is available for eligible candidates seeking admission into the first-year MBBS programme (only management quota), BDS course (government and management quota seats) and BAMS course (government quota seats).

As per the official press release by CENTAC, the admission portal is open for the NEET academic year 2022-23. Participating candidates will get admitted to various government and self-financing medical colleges of Puducherry. Applicants must fill out the registration form on the webpage centacpuducherry.in by 3 pm today.

How to apply for NEET UG 2022 Vacant Seats

Candidates who want to pursue medical courses at various Puducherry Colleges can apply for vacant seat allotment in 2022. NEET undergraduate registration window is open only for today up to 3 pm. Here are some simple steps to apply online at the main webpage of CENTAC.

Step 1 - Go to the official website centacpuducherry.in

Step 2 - Then click on the registration link given on the screen

Step 3 - Fill in all the required details

Step 4 - Next pay the application fees through the online payment gateway

Step 5 - Finally Submit the application form

Step 6 - Download the application form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

NEET UG 2022 Fee Details

Programme Name Application Fee (in Rs.) Registration Fee (in Rs.) M.B.B.S. 2,000 10,000 B.D.S. (management quota) 2,000 5,000 B.D.S. (government quota) 1,000 5,000 B.A.M.S. 1,000 1,000

In case the candidates are not allotted seats in this UG NEET 2022 counselling round, then the whole amount of the registration fee will be refunded. Moreover, if the candidate is allocated a seat or selected for UG admission but he/she fails to join and accept the seat, then the registration fee will not be repaid.

