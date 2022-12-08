    NEET UG 2022: List Of Candidates Joined in Round 1 and 2 Available, Check at mcc.nic.in

    Medical Counselling Committee has released the list of candidates who have completed the admissions in Round 1 and 2 of UG counselling. Check the complete details here. 

    Updated: Dec 8, 2022 13:36 IST
    NEET UG 2022 Admission List
    NEET UG 2022 Admission List

    NEET UG 2022 Admission List: Medical Counselling Committee has released the list of candidates who have joined as per the Round 1 and 2 allotment released for NEET UG 2022 Admissions. According to the data available, there are 21 candidates who have joined the seats allotted in the first and second rounds of counselling of the All India Quota conducted by MCC and the state counselling conducted by the various state authorities.

    Candidates can check the list through the link available on the official website of the NEET Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates can also check the complete list of students through the direct link available here.

    List of joined candidates - Click Here

    Details given on the NEET UG 2022 Round 1 and 2 Counselling Admission list

    The NEET UG 2022 Round 1 and 2 admission list consists of the list of students who have been allotted seats in the allotment round and gave completed the admission process. The candidate admission list will contain the following details.

    • Candidate Name
    • Roll Number
    • State Name

    As per the notification provided on the official website, the data of those who have joined through AIQ or State Quota is available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. The list includes data received from various state counselling authorities and candidates who have joined through state counselling and have participated in the UG Mop-Uop round of AIQ will be removed before the seat processing of the UG Mop-Up round.

    Also Read: DU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 Releases at admission.uod.ac.in, Get Direct Link To Download DUET List Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification