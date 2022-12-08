NEET UG 2022: List Of Candidates Joined in Round 1 and 2 Available, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Admission List: Medical Counselling Committee has released the list of candidates who have joined as per the Round 1 and 2 allotment released for NEET UG 2022 Admissions. According to the data available, there are 21 candidates who have joined the seats allotted in the first and second rounds of counselling of the All India Quota conducted by MCC and the state counselling conducted by the various state authorities.

Candidates can check the list through the link available on the official website of the NEET Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates can also check the complete list of students through the direct link available here.

List of joined candidates - Click Here

Details given on the NEET UG 2022 Round 1 and 2 Counselling Admission list

The NEET UG 2022 Round 1 and 2 admission list consists of the list of students who have been allotted seats in the allotment round and gave completed the admission process. The candidate admission list will contain the following details.

Candidate Name

Roll Number

State Name

As per the notification provided on the official website, the data of those who have joined through AIQ or State Quota is available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. The list includes data received from various state counselling authorities and candidates who have joined through state counselling and have participated in the UG Mop-Uop round of AIQ will be removed before the seat processing of the UG Mop-Up round.

