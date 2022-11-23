NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Publishes List of Admitted Candidates in Round 1 & 2

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released data on candidates who have joined seats in Round 1 and Round 2 of All India Quota, Deemed, and Central Universities in MBBS/ BDS / B.Sc Nursing Courses at the main portal - mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notice by the MCC of DGHS, candidates who participated in the counselling process and have already been allotted seats in the NEET UG Round 2, they will not be allowed to withdraw their seats. Also, they are not eligible for further rounds of the counselling process in the ordinance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling List of Admitted Candidates - Click Here

An Overview of NEET UG Counselling List of Rounds 1 & 2:

The candidates’ list by MCC provides detailed information about the candidate’s Roll Number, Name, Quota, All India Rank (AIR), Category, Allotted Institute Name, Institute Code, and Allotted Round. In the list mentioned by MCC, there are a total number of 18,856 candidates who have joined Round 1 and Round 2 of AIQ, Deemed, and Central Universities in MBBS, BDS, and other respective courses.

MCC revises the counselling schedule of the UG NEET 2022 mop-up round. As per the MCC proclamation, the registrations for the mop-up round are likely to be held from December 6 to 13, 2022. For more updates on the counselling process of the NEET UG exam, candidates need to visit the official website

