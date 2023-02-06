NEET UG 2023 Registration Form to Release Soon, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration Starts Soon: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) soon. Once begun, candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. However, the authorities will conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023.

Candidates who have completed their Class 12 or are in their Class 12 and have the subjects Biology, Chemistry, and Physics are eligible to appear for the NEET UG 2023 examination. NTA will release the NEET UG notification soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

How to Apply for NEET UG 2023?

NTA is going to release the NEET UG 2023 application form soon. Candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. They can go through these steps to register-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register by entering the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the NEET UG 2023 Registration form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

NEET UG Exam is divided into two sections - Section A and B. Section A includes 35 questions whereas Section B has 15 questions out of which, candidates will have to answer only 10 questions. The authorities will soon release a detailed notification on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in 13 languages. These are Hindi, English, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, and Malayalam.

