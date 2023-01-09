NEET UG 2023 Registration to Begin Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Who Can Apply Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) registrations soon. As per the official schedule, NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on May 7, 2023. Once the link is activated, those who wish to appear in the medical entrance exam must register themselves on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Though the registrations are sure to begin soon, NTA has not released any official notification regarding the date or time of the same. Candidates are advised to keep a vigil on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in to get the latest updates. However, NEET UG, India’s single largest medical entrance exam, is the only exam for MBBS and BDS admission in the country.

Who can Apply for NEET UG 2023?

The minimum age requirement to appear in NEET 2023 is 17 years during admission or before December 31, 2023. Thus, students born on or after December 31, 2006, are eligible to apply. The upper age limit for General category candidates is 25 years, and for the rest of the categories, it is 30 years.

Applicants of the general category must have passed Class 12 in PCB and English from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks, PWD with 45%, and OBC/SC/ST with 40%.

Applicants must be Indian Nationals, NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, or Foreign Nationals.

Documents Required for NEET UG 2023 Application

NEET UG 2023 Registrations are going to start soon. Interested candidates can apply at neet.nta.nic.in. They must upload all the necessary documents in the NEET UG application form 2023. Check list of a few documents here-

Valid mobile number

Valid email address

Class 10th pass certificate

Passport size Photograph

Postcard-size Photograph

Left and Right-hand Fingers thumb impression

Scanned Signature

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Citizenship Certificate (if applicable)

Category Certificate (if applicable)

How To Register for NEET UG 2023?

NTA will release the NEET UG registration form 2023 soon. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. They can follow these steps to register for NEET UG 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Register by entering required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out NEET UG 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload documents, pay fee, and submit the form

Step 7: Download the form and take a few printouts

