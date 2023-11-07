NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates Extended, Check Choice Filling and Locking Time Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the time of the special stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling 2023. As per the revised schedule, the counselling registration will end today at 1 PM now, whereas, candidates can pay the fees till 3 PM today. Also, the reset registration facility is available till 12: 30 PM.
Along with this, NEET UG 2023 special stray vacancy choice filling and choice locking dates are also revised. Candidates can fill their choices till 11:59 PM and NEET UG special stray vacancy choice locking will be available from 4 to 11:59 pm today.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Choice Filling and Locking - Direct Link (Available Now)
NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates 2023
Candidates can check the table to know the extended date and time for special stray vacancy round below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET UG special stray vacancy round payment facility
|
November 7, 2023, till 1 PM
|
NEET special stray vacancy round choice filling
|
November 7, 2023 up to 11:59 PM
|
Choice locking
|
November 7, 2023 (4 to 11:59 PM)
How to fill choices for NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023?
Candidates can fill up their choices till 11:59 PM today. Check steps below to know how to fill choices for NEET UG counselling:
Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG
Step 3: On the new page, click on NEET UG 2023 registration link
Step 4: Login with the NEET UG Roll number, password
Step 5: Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window
Step 6: Lock the choices and submit
MCC Releases Indian to NRI Candidate’s List
The Medical Counselling Committee has released the Indian to NRI candidates list for the NEET UG 2023 special stray vacancy round. They have to carry the original documents at the time of reporting in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which their admission is liable to get cancelled. The names of the candidates with roll numbers are:
|
Name
|
Roll Number
|
Swaraj Babar
|
3115190521
|
Pranjali Singh
|
4411040572
|
Nami Priya
|
1502061077
|
Vaibbhav Mathur
|
2001510263
|
Aditi Sahu
|
3013030316
|
Vaishnavi Machiraju
|
4201430295
|
Ishita Singh
|
1502070227
|
Harshitha U Reddy
|
2712150435
|
Aadinath Arun Ainippully
|
2812130428
|
Sonali Kumari
|
3905130122
|
Jigyasa Shiv
|
3008010238
Also Read: Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here