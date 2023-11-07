NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates Extended, Check Choice Filling and Locking Time Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the time of the special stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling 2023. As per the revised schedule, the counselling registration will end today at 1 PM now, whereas, candidates can pay the fees till 3 PM today. Also, the reset registration facility is available till 12: 30 PM.

Along with this, NEET UG 2023 special stray vacancy choice filling and choice locking dates are also revised. Candidates can fill their choices till 11:59 PM and NEET UG special stray vacancy choice locking will be available from 4 to 11:59 pm today.

NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table to know the extended date and time for special stray vacancy round below:

Events Dates NEET UG special stray vacancy round payment facility November 7, 2023, till 1 PM NEET special stray vacancy round choice filling November 7, 2023 up to 11:59 PM Choice locking November 7, 2023 (4 to 11:59 PM)

How to fill choices for NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023?

Candidates can fill up their choices till 11:59 PM today. Check steps below to know how to fill choices for NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG

Step 3: On the new page, click on NEET UG 2023 registration link

Step 4: Login with the NEET UG Roll number, password

Step 5: Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Step 6: Lock the choices and submit

MCC Releases Indian to NRI Candidate’s List

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the Indian to NRI candidates list for the NEET UG 2023 special stray vacancy round. They have to carry the original documents at the time of reporting in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which their admission is liable to get cancelled. The names of the candidates with roll numbers are:

Name Roll Number Swaraj Babar 3115190521 Pranjali Singh 4411040572 Nami Priya 1502061077 Vaibbhav Mathur 2001510263 Aditi Sahu 3013030316 Vaishnavi Machiraju 4201430295 Ishita Singh 1502070227 Harshitha U Reddy 2712150435 Aadinath Arun Ainippully 2812130428 Sonali Kumari 3905130122 Jigyasa Shiv 3008010238

