NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates Extended, Check Choice Filling and Locking Time Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: MCC has extended the special stray vacancy counselling schedule. As per the revised dates, the registration will end today at 1 PM. The NEET UG special stray vacancy payment facility will conclude at 3 PM today. Check notice pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 7, 2023 13:52 IST
NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the time of the special stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling 2023. As per the revised schedule, the counselling registration will end today at 1 PM now, whereas, candidates can pay the fees till 3 PM today.  Also, the reset registration facility is available till 12: 30 PM.

Along with this, NEET UG 2023 special stray vacancy choice filling and choice locking dates are also revised. Candidates can fill their choices till 11:59 PM and NEET UG special stray vacancy choice locking will be available from 4 to 11:59 pm today. 

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Choice Filling and Locking - Direct Link (Available Now) 

NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Dates 2023 

Candidates can check the table to know the extended date and time for special stray vacancy round below: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET UG special stray vacancy round payment facility

November 7, 2023, till 1 PM

NEET special stray vacancy round choice filling 

November 7, 2023 up to 11:59 PM

Choice locking 

November 7, 2023 (4 to 11:59 PM)

How to fill choices for NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023? 

Candidates can fill up their choices till 11:59 PM today. Check steps below to know how to fill choices for NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG

Step 3: On the new page, click on NEET UG 2023 registration link

Step 4: Login with the NEET UG Roll number, password 

Step 5: Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Step 6: Lock the choices and submit

MCC Releases Indian to NRI Candidate’s List 

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the Indian to NRI candidates list for the NEET UG 2023 special stray vacancy round. They have to carry the original documents at the time of reporting in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which their admission is liable to get cancelled. The names of the candidates with roll numbers are: 

Name 

Roll Number

Swaraj Babar

3115190521

Pranjali Singh

4411040572

Nami Priya

1502061077

Vaibbhav Mathur

2001510263

Aditi Sahu

3013030316

Vaishnavi Machiraju

4201430295

Ishita Singh

1502070227

Harshitha U Reddy

2712150435

Aadinath Arun Ainippully

2812130428

Sonali Kumari

3905130122

Jigyasa Shiv

3008010238

Also Read: Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
