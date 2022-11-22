NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Ends Reporting for Round 2 Today, Block Seats Soon at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the window to block seats 2022 today - November 22 against the NEET UG round 2 counselling. Earlier, the officials released the final result for NEET UG round 2 counselling on November, 15. All the qualified candidates were asked to report to their respective colleges from 3:00 pm, November 15 to 22, 2022. Thus, the candidates who have not reported yet must do the same by today.

MCC has also stated that the admission process must be done through the online reporting portal of intraMCC. The official statement reads, “ All candidates shall ensure that the admission process by the allotted college should be made through the online reporting portal of intraMCC. Any admission taken through offline mode will be treated null & void”.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Blocking of Seats - Direct Link (Available Now)

Documents required for NEET UG Counselling for Round 2 Admission

The officials have prescribed a list of documents necessary to block the seats. Candidates can go through the list of some of the documents required while reporting at the allotted centres below. Also, without the prescribed NEET UG documents the admission will not be accepted.

NEET UG 2022 result

NEET UG 2022 Admit card

NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC

Class 12th and 10th mark sheet

Other specified documents

NEET UG Counselling 2022 For Mop-Up Round

As per the reports, a total of 25,000 candidates have been allotted seats in NEET UG counselling round 2. Now, for the remaining seats, MCC will release the NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round list on November 23. As per the schedule released, the candidates can exercise choice filling and lock from November 24 to 29, 2022.

MCC added 22 seats in NEET UG Round 2 Counselling

The MCC has added 22 seats to the seat matrix of Round 2 of UG counselling 2022. Fresh MMBS seats have been added to the Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College, Durg (Chattisgarh). As per the report by the above-mentioned college, the new seats could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round 2 counselling. Thus, the competent authority decided to include the seats in Round 2 in the larger interest of candidates.

