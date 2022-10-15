NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Commence at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling Choice Filling: NEET UG 2022 Choice Filling and locking process begin. Students who have registered for the NEET UG 2022 counselling procedure can visit the official website of the counselling portal to complete the choice filling and locking process. The link for students to enter the choices in the counselling link is available in the registration sections.

To enter the choices students are required to visit the website and login using the registration Id and Password in the given link. As per the counselling schedule for round 1, the last date for students to enter the choices and lock their preferences is October 18, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round Choice entry process is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the NEET UG Counselling choice entry process through the direct link given here.

Steps to follow to complete the NEET UG 2022 Choice Filling

The NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Choice filling link is now live. When entering the choices in the link provided, candidates must make sure that they enter the choices in the order of their preference. The allotment of courses and colleges will be conducted based on the choices entered by the students in the choice-filling procedure.

Step 1: Visit the Medical Counselling Committee official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Counselling section

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the login credentials

Step 4: Enter the choices as per the preference

Step 5: Save the choices and click on the final submission

After the choice-filling process is completed, the Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be conducted from October 17 to 18, 2022, and the Processing of Seat Allotment will be conducted on October 19 and 20, 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 Round 1 allotment result will be declared on October 21, 2022. Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 of the NEET UG 2022 counselling can report to the allotted colleges to complete the admission procedure.

