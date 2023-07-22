NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice filling and locking begins at mcc.nic.in, get direct link here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started counselling registration already. The choice filling and locking against NEET UG counselling round 1 will start from today. Candidates can fill and lock their MBBS, BDS choices online at mcc.nic.in. Those who had registered for NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling can enter their choices and confirm the seats by July 26 and lock it on July 26.

The last date for NEET UG 2023 counselling registration for round 1 is July 25. As per the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule, the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on July 29 and candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round.

NEET Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the NEET UG counselling schedule for round 1 from the below table to avoid missing any important event:

Events Dates NEET UG Registration/ Payment July 20 to 25, 2023, 12 noon NEET UG Choice filling/ Locking July 22 to 26, 2023 Processing of Seat allotment July 27 to 28, 2023 NEET seat allotment result July 29, 2023 Uploading of documents July 30, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute July 31 to August 2, 2023 Verification of documents August 5 to 6, 2023

How to fill choices for NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can fill as many NEET UG 2023 choices as they wish. However, choices should be in the order of candidates’ preferences. There will be common software for AIQ, deemed, central universities, BSc nursing, AIIMS, JIPMER, AMU, and BHU for filling up choices. Check steps below to know how to fill choices for NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepag, click on NEET UG

Step 3: On the new page, click on NEET UG 2023 registration link

Step 4: Login with the NEET UG Roll number, password

Step 5: Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Step 6: Lock the choices and submit

NEET UG Counselling 2023

MCC will conduct NEET UG 2023 counselling for the AIQ seats in four rounds this year - AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. After registration of each round, candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options. The verification of candidates and seat allotment will be held accordingly.

