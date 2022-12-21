    NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Stray Vacancy on Dec 23, Check Reporting Schedule Here

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC will release the seat allotment result of NEET UG for stray vacancy round on December 23, 2022. Candidates can check NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 for the stray vacancy round at mcc.nic.in. Check details here

    Updated: Dec 21, 2022 12:23 IST
    NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022
    NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the revised schedule released, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG seat allotment result for stray vacancy round on December 23, 2022. Candidates can check their allotted seats of NEET UG counselling 2022 in online mode at mcc.nic.in. To access and download the NEET UG seat allotment letter 2022 for stray vacancy round, candidates have to use their application number, password and security pin.  

    All the shortlisted candidates in NEET UG seat allotment 2022 stray vacancy round have to report, and pay the admission-cum-seat confirmation fee till December 28 2022 by 5 PM. Earlier, the officials announced the revised dates for the NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round due to delay in the completion of the mop-up round in various states. 

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Stray Vacancy

    Events 

    Revised Dates 

    NEET UG Seat Allotment result for stray vacancy round

    December 23, 2022

    Reporting at the allotted colleges 

    December 24 to 28, 2022

    How To Check NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Stray Vacancy Round? 

    Candidates shortlisted in the stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling will have to report at the allotted colleges. To do so, they need to carry the specified documents including seat allotment letter. They can go through the steps to know how to check NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2021 for Stray Vacancy Round - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on UG counselling.
    • 3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and click on NEET Seat Allotment result. 
    • 4th Step - Now, log in by using NEET UG application number and password. 
    • 5th Step - The stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be displayed. 
    • 6th Step - Download and take a printout of the form.

    What After the Release of NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Stray Vacancy Round? 

    After the announcement of the NEET UG allotment result, candidates will have to report and take admission to the allotted colleges. They can do so between December 24 to 28, 2022. The NEET UG counselling merit list will be prepared based on the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window. Admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under the AiQ, deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS colleges are through the MCC counselling process on basis of NEET UG scores.

    Also Read: Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Dates Revised, Check Who Are Eligible Here 

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification