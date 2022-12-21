Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Dates Revised, Check Who Are Eligible Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has revised the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 counselling stray vacancy round dates. As per the revised dates, the officials will release the vacancy positions today - on December 21, 2022 The Punjab NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round 2022 merit list will be available on December 26, 2022.

The provisionally selected candidates will report to their allotted colleges upto December 28, 2022. Candidates who are eligible can check complete revised schedule of the Punjab NEET UG physical counselling 2022 stray vacancy round at bfuhs.ac.in. Also, a table with revised dates have been provided below.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round Dates

Events Dates (Revised) Release of vacancy position December 21, 2022 Last date of receipt of online applications for stray vacancy round December 24, 2022 Release of Punjab NEET UG stray vacancy merit list December 26, 2022 Commencement of counselling December 27, 2022 (12 noon) Date of joining and medical check-up December 28, 2022

Who Are Eligible for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round?

As per the notification released, candidates who meet the eligibility requirement prescribed by the officials can appear for Punjab NEET UG physical stray vacancy round 2022. Check below the eligibility criteria -

Only those candidates who will register afresh can participate in Punjab NEET UG stray vacancy round.

The candidates who are already registered but not holding any seat of Round 1 & 2 of AIQ/State Quota are also eligible.

Those who have not been allotted seat during Punjab NEET UG Mop-Up round of AIQ/State Quota.

Who Are Not Eligible for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Stray Vacancy Round?

As per the official notification released, it has been mentioned that candidates who joined the allotted seat in Round II of AIQ/ State Quota or those allotted a seat in Mop Up Round of MCC/State will not be eligible for Punjab NEET UG stray vacancy.

Further, candidates who have been allotted a seat in Punjab NEET UG mop-up round of MCC/State and have not reported will not be eligible. Also, those who have joined a seat in mop up round of MCC/State or those who have a seat in State Quota are also not eligible.

Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Allows Initialization of Admission To Allotted Seats in INI SS, NEET SS Counselling