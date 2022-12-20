NEET SS Counselling 2022: MCC Allows Initialization of Admission To Allotted Seats in INI SS, NEET SS Counselling

NEET SS Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released an important notice for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022 counselling. It has been mentioned in the notice pdf that some candidates have been allotted seats through Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) entrance exam conducted by AIIMS and they have also been allotted seats through NEET SS counselling 2022 round 1 conducted by MCC.

For such candidates, MCC has now allowed the initialisation of admission without forfeiture for seats allotted to them in round 1 of NEET SS counselling 2022. This facility will be provided from December 21 to 22, 2022 so that such candidates are able to join their allotted seats in INIs through counselling conducted by AIIMS since as per policy resignation is not allowed Round 1 onwards.

How To Apply for NEET SS 2022 Initialisation Process?

Candidates who wish to apply for the initialisation process will have to send their INI-SS allotment letter to MCC on email id - colleges.superspeciality@gmail.com. They can do so till December 21 upto 12 PM. They will also have to collect their original documents from the allotted college of counselling conducted by MCC.

The first round seat allocation of INI SS 2022 entrance examination was conducted by AIIMS for admission in DM, MCh, MD(HA) courses for INIs namely AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER, NIMHANS and SCTIMST.

Official Notice Regarding NEET SS Initialization of Admission To Allotted Seats

The official notice states - “In larger interest of such candidates, the competent authority has decided to allow initialisation of admission without forfeiture for seats allotted to them in round 1 of SS Counselling 2022 conducted by MCC. This facility will be provided from December 21 to December 22 so that they are able to join their allotted seat in INIs through counselling conducted by AIIMS since as per policy resignation is not allowed round- 1 onwards.”

Also Read: Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 Registration Window To Close Today, Know Steps to Register