    NID DAT 2023 Prelim Result Today at admissions.nid.edu, Get Direct Link Here

    NID DAT 2023 Prelim Result to be announced today. Candidates who have appeared for the January 2023 exams can check the result through the link to be given here.

    Updated: Feb 28, 2023 10:38 IST
    NID DAT 2023 Prelim Result
    NID DAT 2023 Prelim Result

    NID DAT 2023 Result: The National Institute of Design will declare the NID DAT 2023 Result today - February 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the M.Des exams can visit the official website to download the NID DAT M.Des Exam Result 2023. 

    NID conducted the DAT 2023 prelim exams on January 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the DAT 2023 exams can check their results by entering the roll number in the result link given. Candidates who qualify the NID DAT 2023 M.Des Prelim Exams will be eligible to appear for the NID DAT 2023 main exams and will be considered for admission to the NID campuses. 

    Candidates can visit the official website - admissions.nid.edu to check the NID DAT 2023 Result. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to download the NID DAT 2023 Result.

    NID DAT 2023 (Link to be Available Soon)

    Steps to check the NID DAT 2023 Result

    The NID DAT 2023 Results will be available on the official website of NID DAT. candidates who have appeared for the prelim exams can check the results by following the steps provided below. 

    Step 1: Visit the NID DAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2023 PRelim Result link

    Step 3: Enter the enrollment details in the result link provided

    Step 4: Download the NID DAT 2023 PRelim Result for further reference 

    Details Mentioned on the NID DAT 2023 Result

    The NID DAT 2023 M.Des Prelim Result will contain the following details

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Name of Examination
    • Subject
    • Marks secured 
    • Total marks
    • Rank and percentile 
    • Qualifying status

