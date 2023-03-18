NID DAT Prelims Result 2023: Rechecking Process Begin, Get Direct Link Here

NID DAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) has commenced the rechecking process for the NID DAT Prelims Result 2023 in online mode. The institute announced the NID DAT Prelims Result 2023 for its Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme on March 16. Students can request for rechecking the answer booklet of the DAT Prelims by login through the official website- admissions.nid.edu

As per the recent updates, the NID DAT Prelims 2023 rechecking window will be open till March 20 by 4 pm. The National Institute of Design conducted the Design Aptitude Test prelims exam on January 8, 2023.

NID DAT 2023 Exam Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 released by the National Institute of Design in the table below.

Important Events Dates NID DAT Prelims Exam 2023 January 8, 2023 Declaration of NID DAT 2023 Prelims Result March 16, 2023 Rechecking Request for NID DAT Prelims Result March 17 to March 20, 2023 NID DAT Mains Exam 2023 April 29 to April 30, 2023

How to Recheck NID DAT Prelims Result 2023?

Students who have appeared for the NID DAT Prelims 2023 examination to get admission into various design programmes can follow the below-given steps to know how to recheck the NID DAT Prelims Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit NID's official website - admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Click on the NID DAT Prelims Result Rechecking link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details i.e. Email ID and Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit the grievances if any, then click on the submit button to proceed further

NID DAT Exam 2023

According to the official information, on rechecking the answer booklet, if it is found that there is an error, the marks will be revised accordingly. However, students are required to make the payment of Rs 2,000 for rechecking of DAT Prelims paper.

