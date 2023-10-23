NIFT 2024 Application Form Releases Soon; Check Steps to Apply, Required Documents

NIFT 2024 Application Form: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is going to release the application form soon. Candidates will be able to fill out the application form on the official website: nift.ac.in. The registrations are expected to begin in the 1st week of November. Along with this, authorities will also notify the exam date.

The NIFT 2024 Application Form procedure includes registration, filling out the application form, uploading documents, and payment of the required fee. The application fee will be Rs 3000 for unreserved categories and Rs 1500 for SC/ ST/ PWD. Check out the steps to apply and important things to keep handy below.

How to Fill NIFT 2024 Application Form?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout

Things Required for NIFT 2024 Application Form

Check out the list of mandatory items below:

Personal Details

Details of Educational Qualification

Valid Email Id

Scanned Image of Signature

Scanned Image of Photograph

ST/ SC/ OBC Certificate (if applicable)

Certificate of Disability (if applicable)

Details of Credit/Debit card in case of online payment

Why is NIFT Conducted?

It is held for granting admissions to Bachelor of Design (B.Des), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech), Master of Design (M.Des), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

