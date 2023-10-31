NIRF 2024 Registration For Colleges Ends Today, Check Criteria for HEIs Rankings Here

NIRF Ranking 2024: The Ministry of Education will end the application process for Higher Educational institutes applying for the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) today. Eligible institutes can apply for the NIRF 2024 online at nirfindia.org till 5 PM today. The ministry said only those institutes will be considered for the ranking that have graduated at least three batches of students in full-time programmes, where the duration is not less than three years for the UG and two years for the PG programmes.

Also, Higher education institutions that participated in the NIRF 2023 have been pre-registered. The ministry said. “A mail in this regard has already been sent to the Heads of the respective institutions to confirm institution details for India Rankings 2023.”

Parameters for NIRF 2024 Rankings

The National Institutional Ranking Framework was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. The HEIs can check the parameters based on which the NIRF 2024 rankings will be released:

Teaching, Learning And Resources (TLR)

These parameters are related to the core activities of any place of learning:

Student strength including doctoral students (SS)

Faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty (FSR)

Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and experience (FQE)

Financial resources and their utilisation (FRU)

Research and Professional Practice (RP)

Excellence in teaching and learning is closely associated with the scholarship. Check parameters below:

Combined metric for publications (PU)

Combined metric for quality of publications (QP)

IPR and patents: published and granted (IPR)

Footprint of projects and professional practice (FPPP)

Graduation outcomes (GO)

This parameter forms the ultimate test of the effectiveness of the core teaching/learning:

Metric for university examinations (GUE)

Metric for number of PhD students graduated (GPHD)

Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

The Ranking framework lays special emphasis on the representation of women:

Percentage of students from other states and countries (region diversity RD)

Percentage of women (women diversity WD)

Economically and socially challenged students (ESCS)

Facilities for physically challenged students (PCS)

Perception (PR) ranking

Peer perception

The ranking methodology gives significant importance to the perception of the institution:

Academic peers and employers (PR)

