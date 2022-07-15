NIRF Ranking 2022 Engineering: IIT Madras Tops Again, Check India's Top 10 Engineering Colleges Here

NIRF Rankings 2022 Engineering: IIT Madras has retained its crown as the best engineering college/institute in the country in the latest edition of NIRF 2022 Rankings unveiled today. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the NIRF Rankings 2022 for this year for all 8 categories today. Continuing its dominance in the engineering domain, IIT Madras has continued to secure top position in NIRF Rankings 2022 Engineering Category since the inception of the NIRF ranking list in 2016. Apart from engineering category, IIT Madras has also retained its crown as the overall best college in the country under the NIRF Rankings 2022. Check out the top 10 Engineering Colleges in India, as per the NIRF Rankings 2022 Here.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Top 10 Engineering Institutes in India

As per the recently unveiled NIRF Rankings 2022 for Engineering Category, IIT Madras has retained the top spot, which it had secured last year as well. It is closely followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay in 2nd and 3rd Spots. In NIRF Ranking 2022 Engineering Domain, two NITs have also found place with, NIT Trichy being placed in 8th Position while NIT Karnataka (Surathkal) securing the 10 position. Check out the complete list of Best Engineering Colleges in India.

NIRF Rankings 2022 - Engineering Rank Institute Name Rank 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras Rank 2 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay Rank 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Rank 5 Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Rank 6 Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Rank 7 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Rank 8 National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli Rank 9 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Rank 10 National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

About NIRF Rankings 2022

The Union Education Ministry today unveiled the NIRF 2022 Rankings in 11 key categories, identifying and honouring the top educational institutions of the country. Through NIRF Rankings 2022, the ministry has announced top colleges and academic institutions in overall, research institutions, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, colleges, medical, law, architecture and dental domains/categories. The National Institutional Ranking Framework is build around 6 key parameters which cover teaching, learning and resources , research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, peer perception. Over 7,000 institutions participated in this year’s NIRF ranking.