NIRF Rankings 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to release NIRF Rankings 2022 on 15th July

NIRF Rankings 2022 on 15th July: The 7th Edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 will be formally notified by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on 15th July 2022. As per the details shared by the Education Ministry, The NIRF Rankings 2022 will be announced as the list of top universities, colleges and other educational institutions for the country in a virtual conference that will be chaired by Union Education Minister. The event will be live streamed on multiple social media platforms and detailed NIRF Rankings 2022 Report will also be published at 11 AM on nirfindia.org.

On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/zqY1HWXHov — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) July 12, 2022

NIRF Rankings 2022 in 11 Categories

As per the details shared, NIRF Rankings 2022 will be announced for 11 categories in total across different domains and educational streams. The Framework will identify top academic institutions and colleges for Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law and Research Institutions. The Rankings will use five different parameters to list down top academic institutions of the country. The parameters that will be assessed for NIRF Rankings 2022 include:

Parameter Description Teaching Learning & Resources These parameters are related to the core activities of any place of learning Research and Professional Practice Excellence in teaching and learning is closely associated with the scholarship Graduation Outcome This parameter forms the ultimate test of the effectiveness of the core teaching/learning Outreach & Inclusivity The Ranking framework lays special emphasis on representation of women Perception The ranking methodology gives a significant importance to the perception of the institution

Highlights from NIRF Ranking 2021

In 2021, the NIRF Rankings were released on 9th Sept in which IIT Madras has bagged the crown as overall best educational institution in the country. In the Management Category, IIM Ahmedabad was ranked first while in engineering domain IIT Madras was named as the top college. In the Medical Category, AIIMS Delhi was honoured with 1st Rank in the NIRF Rankings 2021. In terms of research category which was introduced last year, IIT Madras again bagged the top position.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 to be held in Two Phases, Phase 2 Admit Cards to be Out on 31st July, confirms UGC Chairman