NMC Reduces MBBS Passing Marks to 40 Percent; Amends CBME Curriculum Guidelines

The NMC has introduced a change to the CBME 2023 guidelines, wherein the board has lowered the passing marks for MBBS subjects with two papers to 40 percent. Check complete notice pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 4, 2023 18:23 IST
MBBS Admission: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the passing marks to 40 percent for MBBS subjects consisting of two papers. The commission has made modifications to the Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum guidelines related to passing marks in university-conducted examinations. Now, as per the revised guidelines, “In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure minimum 40 per cent of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in said subject.”

The board released this notification on September 1, 2023, following the initial release of the CBME guidelines in August. These regulations encompass a wide range of aspects, including curriculum, MBBS admission procedures, and the academic calendar.

CBME Revised Guidelines 2023

Earlier, the CBME guidelines mandated that candidates must secure 50% marks in the university-conducted examination separately for both theory and practical components (including practical/clinical assessments and viva voce). Check the revised guidelines below: 

CBME Guidelines announced earlier

CBME Revised Guidelines

In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure a minimum 50% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject

In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure a minimum 40% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject

Criteria for passing in a subject: A candidate should obtain 50% marks in university conducted examination separately in theory and in practical (practical includes; practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in that subject

Criteria for passing in a subject: MBBS students should obtain 50% aggregate marks and 60:40 (minimum) or 40:60 (minimum) in university examination separately in theory and in practical (practical includes; practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in that subject

Check NMC Notice PDF Here 

What are the changes in NMC CBME Curriculum Guidelines? 

The passing criteria have now been revised to a minimum aggregate score of 40 percent. The revised criteria specify that MBBS students should achieve 50 percent aggregate marks and a minimum of 60:40 or 40:60 in the university-conducted examination for theory and practical components to be declared as passing in that subject.

