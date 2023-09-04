NMC Reduces MBBS Passing Marks to 40 Percent; Amends CBME Curriculum Guidelines

MBBS Admission: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the passing marks to 40 percent for MBBS subjects consisting of two papers. The commission has made modifications to the Competency Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum guidelines related to passing marks in university-conducted examinations. Now, as per the revised guidelines, “In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure minimum 40 per cent of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in said subject.”

The board released this notification on September 1, 2023, following the initial release of the CBME guidelines in August. These regulations encompass a wide range of aspects, including curriculum, MBBS admission procedures, and the academic calendar.

CBME Revised Guidelines 2023

Earlier, the CBME guidelines mandated that candidates must secure 50% marks in the university-conducted examination separately for both theory and practical components (including practical/clinical assessments and viva voce). Check the revised guidelines below:

CBME Guidelines announced earlier CBME Revised Guidelines In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure a minimum 50% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure a minimum 40% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject Criteria for passing in a subject: A candidate should obtain 50% marks in university conducted examination separately in theory and in practical (practical includes; practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in that subject Criteria for passing in a subject: MBBS students should obtain 50% aggregate marks and 60:40 (minimum) or 40:60 (minimum) in university examination separately in theory and in practical (practical includes; practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in that subject

What are the changes in NMC CBME Curriculum Guidelines?

The passing criteria have now been revised to a minimum aggregate score of 40 percent. The revised criteria specify that MBBS students should achieve 50 percent aggregate marks and a minimum of 60:40 or 40:60 in the university-conducted examination for theory and practical components to be declared as passing in that subject.

