Odisha 12th Result 2022 Date: When will CHSE Odisha declare Odisha Plus Two Results? Know Date, Time, Website

Odisha 12th Result 2022 Date: With July coming to an end, the wait for CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 is getting agonizingly long for the class 12 students. The Council of Higher Secondary Education - CHSE Odisha is expected to declare the Odisha 12th Result 2022 for annual Plus Two Exams soon. For 2022 session, the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 for Class 12th are likely to be declared by end of July 2022. This means that the board is in its final stage of preparing the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 and it will be declared soon. As and when the board is ready to publish the Odisha Class 12 Results 2022, it will be published online on the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Until the declaration of CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022, students can also bookmark the below-given links and register there to get regular updates about the same:

Get Odisha Plus Two (Class 12) Result 2022 Updates - Direct Link (Available Now)

2 Lakh Students Await CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results

As per tentative reports, around 2 lakh students have appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th Class Exam 2022 and are now waiting for the declaration of results. The CHSE Odisha held the annual Plus Two Exams for 12th Class Students from 28th April to 31st May 2022. However, exam for few subjects such as Maths, Home Science and BFC Biology papers which was to be held on 31st May was postponed due to the elections to be held in Brajrajnagar. Exam for these subjects was held on 4th June 2022, which has caused a significant delay in the declaration of Odisha 12th Result 2022.

When will CHSE Odisha declare its 12th result 2022?

This is one question which is on the minds of thousands of students who have appeared for the Odisha Class 12 Board Exam 2022 this year. As per the latest update, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das had earlier announced that Odisha 12th Result 2022 for Plus Two Students will be declared by end of July 2022. Furthermore, some sources close to the CHSE Odisha Headquarters in Bhubaneshwar have also hinted that the Class 12 Results will be declared by 31st July 2022. Therefore, students should expect Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 to be declared in next few coming days. Generally, the board issues an official notice confirming the Odisha 12th Result Date and Time ahead of the declaration. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official portal chseodisha.nic.in to get latest updates and notifications.

How to check Odisha 12th Result 2022 online?

With an aim to make the result checking process easier and convenient for the students, CHSE Odisha will declare the Odisha Plus Two Result 2022 online via the official portal. Candidates need to log onto the official portal - chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in and locate link for Odisha Plus Two Results 2022. After reaching the official portal, candidates need to enter their exam roll number and other details asked on the website to retrieve their Odisha 12th Result Marksheet. After checking results online, students will also have the option to download the Odisha 12th Result 2022 in PDF softcopy or take a printout for future reference.

Also Read: ISC Class 12 Toppers List 2022: 154 Students in Merit List, Check CISCE 12th Region-Wise Statistics Here