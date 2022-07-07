    Odisha CPET 2022 Exam Schedule (OUT): Check Odisha PG Entrance Test Schedule at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

    Odisha CPET 2022 Exam Schedule (OUT): Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2022) Schedule has been released by the Higher Education Department. Odisha CPET 2022 will be held between 1st to 13th August 2022. Check Odisha CPET 2022 Important Dates Here.

    Updated: Jul 7, 2022 12:28 IST
    Odisha CPET 2022 Exam Schedule (OUT): The Higher Education Department of Odisha Government has released the Odisha CPET 2022 Exam Schedule today. Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2022) exam important dates along with the complete schedule was notified by the exam authority on 6th July - Wednesday. The exam authority announced the Odisha CPET 2022 Exam Schedule for the postgraduate-level entrance exam on the SAMS Odisha Portal for PG Admissions. Candidates who are seeking admission to PG Courses offered by various colleges, universities in the state, can check out the complete schedule by logging onto pg.samsodisha.gov.in. To make access to the SAMS Odisha CPET 2022 Exam Time Table easier, a direct link for the same has also been placed below:

    Download Odisha CPET 2022 Exam Schedule -Direct Link (Available Now)

    Odisha CPET 2022 Important Dates

    According to the schedule released by Higher Education Department, the Odisha CPET 2022 exam will be held from 1st to 13th August 2022. The application process for Odisha CPET 2022 which is currently underway will conclude on 12th July 2022 after which the admit cards for the same would be issued on 20th July 2022. The complete schedule for Odisha CPET 2022 along with the detailed timeline is available below:

    Exam Event

    Date

    Online Application Process Begins

    27th June 2022

    Online Application Ends

    12th July 2022

    Application Correction Window Opens

    13th to 14th July 2022

    Admit Card / Hall Ticket Issuance Date

    20th July 2022

    Odisha CPET 2022 Exam Dates

    1st to 13th August 2022

    Publication of Subject-wise Merit List

    25th August 2022

    Choice Filling by Candidates

    25th to 30th August 2022

    Provisional Allotment of Seats

    5th Sept 2022

    Reporting to Allotted Institutions

    6th - 7th Sept 2022

    Odisha CPET 2022 to be held in 3 Sessions

    According to the official notification published by the exam authority, the Odisha CPET 2022 exam will be held in three key sessions. The first session of Odisha CPET 2022 will be held in the morning from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second session will be held from 12:30 PM to 2 PM and the final session will be held in evening from 3 PM to 4:30 PM. The information brochure of Odisha CPET 2022 also mentions that students will be provided 30 minutes of additional time to attempt the entrance test.

