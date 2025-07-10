Odisha Govt Reintroduces Fail System for Class 5th and 8th Annual Exams

Odisha Government: Beginning with the current school year, the Odisha government has reinstated the "fail" system for the yearly exams for Classes 5 and 8. This action, which aims to improve learning results, was made official on Wednesday by amending the Odisha Right of Children for Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010 as needed.

Examinations and Retention Policy Reintroduced

The School and Mass Education Department of the state announced that pupils in Classes 5 and 8 will now take regular exams at the conclusion of each academic year. This represents a substantial change from the prior "no-detention policy" that was in effect.

A student will not be instantly held back under the new system if they fail these yearly exams. Rather, the government has made provisions for these pupils to receive supplementary instruction. They will be offered another chance to come in for a re-examination after receiving this corrective assistance. Within two months after the date of the original result declaration, this reexamination must be carried out.