Odisha Govt Reintroduces Fail System for Class 5th and 8th Annual Exams

Odisha Government: Beginning with the current school year, the Odisha government has reinstated the "fail" system for the yearly exams for Classes 5 and 8. This action, which aims to improve learning results, was made official on Wednesday by amending the Odisha Right of Children for Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010 as needed.
Examinations and Retention Policy Reintroduced
The School and Mass Education Department of the state announced that pupils in Classes 5 and 8 will now take regular exams at the conclusion of each academic year. This represents a substantial change from the prior "no-detention policy" that was in effect.
A student will not be instantly held back under the new system if they fail these yearly exams. Rather, the government has made provisions for these pupils to receive supplementary instruction. They will be offered another chance to come in for a re-examination after receiving this corrective assistance. Within two months after the date of the original result declaration, this reexamination must be carried out.
The Effects of Repeated Failure
The notification lays out the penalties in detail for students who, even after the re-examination, do not meet the requirements for promotion. "If the child appearing in the re-examination fails to fulfil the promotion criteria again he/she shall be held back in fifth class or eighth class as the case may be," the decree states. This
No removal till completion of elementary school
The Odisha government has made it clear that no child would be expelled from any school till they have finished their elementary education, even though the detention policy has been reinstated. This clause seeks to guarantee that every child, even those who require additional time to master certain learning objectives, has the chance to finish their fundamental education.
In accordance with the Central Amendments
The decision by Odisha to reinstate the "fail" system is consistent with recent changes to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2010 (RTE Act, 2010) made by the Indian government. The RTE Act was revised by the federal government in December of last year, giving states the authority to administer periodical exams to pupils in Classes 5 and 8 and to jail those who do not pass. Five years after the RTE Act was first updated in 2019, these key revisions were proposed, indicating a national emphasis on enhancing learning accountability and results at the primary school level.
