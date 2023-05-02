Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Announced at scertodisha.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Here

  1. Home
SCERT Odisha has released the NMMS Odisha result 2023 today, May 2. Along with the result, the council has also declared the provisional selected candidate list. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at scertodisha.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: May 2, 2023 16:20 IST
Odisha NMMS Result 2023: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha has released the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Odisha result 2023 today, May 2, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check NMMS result 2023 Odisha from the official website i.e. scertodisha.nic.in. 

Along with the declaration of the SCERT Odisha NMMS result 2023, the council has also released a provisional list of selected candidates in the NMMS exam. According to the provisional merit list, a total of 3,310 candidates have been selected for NMMS Odisha 2023. 

How to check Odisha NMMS Result 2023?

Candidates who have given the Odisha NMMS exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Odisha NMMS result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. scertodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the NTSE/NMMS tab available on the screen

Step 3: After this, click on the view NMMS provisional result 

Step 4: Fill out all the required details such as application number and date of birth and then click on submit button

Step 5: Download the Odisha NMMS result 2023 and print a hard copy of it for future use

Odisha NMMS 2023

According to the details provided on the website, a total number of 3,314 scholarships will be distributed among 30 districts. There will be district-wise reservation of scholarships for SC, ST, SEBC and Physically handicapped category candidates. Selected candidates will get a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month for four years i.e. from class 9 to class 12. 

