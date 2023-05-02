AIBE 17 Result Re-checking Window Open Till May 15, Apply at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 17 Result Re-checking Window: As per the latest updates, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has released a notification regarding re-checking of OMR sheet. The notice states that unsatisfied candidates can start applying for re-checking of the sheet from May 5, 2023, onwards. The authorities will send the re-checking, updated results to the email IDs of registered candidates.

Candidates must note that the AIBE 17 Result re-checking window will be closed on May 15, 2023. They are advised to apply before or on the deadline in case of discrepancies. Also, they must note that the authorities will charge Rs 200 for re-checking the OMR sheet. The amount can be paid in online mode.

The notification further reads, “Second phase of re-evaluation will open for the candidates who have not yet uploaded their enrolment certificate by 15.05.2023 by a different notification.”

AIBE 17 Result Re-checking Dates

Particulars Dates AIBE 17 Result Date 2023 April 28, 2023 AIBE 17 Result Re-checking Window May 5 to 15, 2023

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Declared

Meanwhile, BCI has released the AIBE 17 Result on the official website i.e. allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check out the results by entering their username and password. AIBE XVII Result 2023 was announced on April 28, 2023. They have also withheld the result of some candidates.

AIBE XVII Result 2023 Withheld for Some Candidates

BCI has withheld the result for candidates who have either uploaded their enrollment certificates incorrectly or did not upload them at all. They need to upload them on the registration portal before May 15, 2023. Only then the results will be declared by May 20, 2023.

Those who upload their certificates by May 25 will get their mark sheet till May 30, 2023. Also, candidates who have written their exam in Rajkot City, their results have been withheld by the Honourable Monitoring Committee till further notice on account of the report of mass usage of unfair means.

