OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2022: BSEB Intermediate Second Merit List To Release Today at ofssbihar.in

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022 (Today): The wait for Bihar Intermediate Admission 2022 2nd Merit List will end today. As part of the ongoing OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2022 Second Merit List today - 2nd Sept 2022. The OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 second merit list will be released for the Class 11 students who are seeking admission to Intermediate Colleges in the state. Post release, the Bihar Inter Admission 2022 Merit List will be published online and made available to the students virtually via portal - ofssbihar.in. Alternatively, students will also be able to check their selection status for OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022 online via the direct link placed below:

Check OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Confirm Admission before 7th Sept

According to the details shared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), based on the second merit list being released today, candidates who are selected will be able to seek admission to Class 11 / Intermediate Classes in various schools based in the state. The Bihar Board Class 11 Admissions 2022 as per the 2nd Merit List being released today will be carried out until 7th Sept 2022. Therefore, all candidates who are shortlisted and eligible are advised to complete the admission formalities for the same on or before the deadline. As part of the admission process, candidates will also have to do the option entry on the OFSS web portal, ofssbihar.in.

How to check OFSS Bihar Class 11 Merit List 2022 online?

According to the details shared by the exam authority, the Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022 Merit List will be published completely online on the official website. Students who are registered on OFSS Bihar Admission Portal and have not been selected in the 1st merit list published earlier, will be given another chance to get their admission confirmed today. The Merit List For Bihar Board OFSS Inter Admissions 2022 will be published online and made available on the portal - ofssbihar.in. After reaching the homepage, candidates need to locate link for ‘Intermediate Cut-off (Second Selection)’. On the next page, select the district from drop down menu and click on Show Button to reveal cut-offs for a particular college.

