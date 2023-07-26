Panjab University MBA Results Announced at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University has declared the semester-wise result of the Master of Business Administration (MBA) (Hons. School System) 4th Semester for the May session 2023 today, July 26, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the odd/even semester exams can check and download their scorecards through the official websites- puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

In order to get the results, candidates need to enter the required login details such as a semester, exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The University has announced the result of the Master of Business Administration (Hons. School System) 4th-semester exam.

Panjab University Result Latest Updates & News: B.Ed. General (Two year Course) 4th Sem, Bachelor of Business Administration 2nd Sem, B.A. LL.B(Hons.) (5 Year Integrated Course) 10th Sem, B.Com. LL. B (Hons.) 5 Year Integrated Course 10th sem exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Panjab University May 2023 Examinations - MBA Results Direct Link

How to check and download PU result 2023 online?

Students can check and download their PU odd and even semester results in online mode. They are required to enter their login credentials such as roll number and other details to check PU semester-wise results. Check the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official result website of the university: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Select the semester results tab and click on the desired result link from the provided space

Step 3: The PU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number to check PU odd/even semester result

Step 5: Check the result and download it for future use

PU Chandigarh Highlights: Panjab University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check the PU Chandigarh overview and highlights below.

About PU Details University Name Panjab University, Chandigarh Courses BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA, MSc, MPhil Courses Date of Examination May 2023 Panjab University result release date July 26, 2023 PU Result Link - Latest Click Here

